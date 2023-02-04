3-year-old raped in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri

A 3-year-old girl was raped by two men in a wooded area in south Delhi’s Fatehpuri Beri on Friday morning, police officers aware of the case said, and added that the two suspects have been arrested.

The girl, who lives in south Delhi, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the officers said.

They said that the matter was reported by the girl’s family at the local police station on Friday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the girl had gone missing from her make-shift house after which family members searched the wooded area in Fatehpur Beri. “A neighbour informed the girl’s family that she had seen her going towards the area, accompanied by two men. The family found the child in the area. She was crying. The mother spotted bleeding and told her husband about it. The family approached the police soon after. The girl was first sent for a medical examination, and was then admitted to AIIMS for treatment,” said DCP Chowdhary.

As part of the probe, police checked footage from nearly 50 CCTVs installed on the route between the child’s house and the wooded area where she was found.

In the afternoon, the investigators also spoke to locals residents and others who had seen the two men during the day. Police arrested the two - - Ramniwas Panika(27) and Shaktiman Singh(22) --- both residents of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh. The two men worked as helpers with a company that deals in garbage recycling. Police said the two are married and had recently joined the company.

The police have registered a case of gang rape against the two, and are speaking to their counter parts in Madhya Pradesh to check if the suspects have a criminal record.