42k painkiller tablets seized; six arrested

The Delhi Police on Monday said they have seized 42,000 tablets of controlled drug Tramadol from Kashmere Gate and arrested six people, including three from Punjab and a pharmaceutical stockist from Ghaziabad.

Police said the drugs, which were headed to Punjab, were being smuggled by an interstate syndicate involved in illegally procuring Tramadol tablets and supplied to different states, including Punjab via Delhi.

The seized Tramadol tablets were brought to Delhi from Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh, where they were produced in a factory without any proper documentation and licence, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse.

“We informed the Himachal Pradesh police that the owners of the factory were producing Tramadol hydrochloride tablets without licence and documentation. A case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Kala Amb police station by the Himachal Pradesh police and investigation pertaining to the manufacturers is in progress,” said Alphonse.

He said the painkiller was seized at a police picket in Kashmere Gate on June 2 from a hired car, and three people were arrested. Two more people, Naved and Gaurav Kalra, were arrested from Delhi, based on the information from the three suspects. The key supplier, Narender Kumar Mishra was also nabbed from Delhi.