47-yr-old killed in road accident in Dwarka

A 47-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed with a MahindraThar in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka early on Tuesday, police said on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While a case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered against the Thar driver, he is currently at large.

The deceased was identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Nanhe Park in Uttam Nagar in southwest Delhi. Kumar was returning home when the mishap took place.

A police officer said that around 1am on Tuesday, Dwarka south police station was informed about the accident on Ramphal Chowk in Sector 9 of Dwarka. On reaching the spot, police found the Thar bearing Haryana’s registration number and a Bajaj Platina bike. While the accused driver fled the spot leaving his car behind, Kumar was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The owner of the car and the person driving the vehicle at the time of the crash have been identified, and teams are working to nab the accused, police said.