5 held after man hurt during scuffle in outer Delhi: Police
Five people have been arrested after a scuffle between two groups left a man hurt in northwest Delhi’s Sultanpuri earlier this week, even as the police warned the complainant against “inciting communal hatred” after the incident.
The incident took place early on Wednesday morning, the police said, over after an argument broke out between Prem Singh (48), who was heading home from work, and Tahir Husain, who was driving a goods vehicle, as both tried to get through a narrow lane in the neighbourhood.
Singh, the complainant, who operates a street-side amusement ride near the area’s Jama Masjid, told the police that he was heading home from work with a worker and his wares, and was trying to cross a lane in Sultanpuri’s I-Block, when a good vehicle carrying fish entered from the opposite direction.
The incident took place around 1.30am on July 13.
According to the police, the two men began arguing about who would cross over first, a confrontation that escalated when others joined in.
“Four more people, Sabir, Mujaffar, Juned Ansari and Rahish, joined Husain, while Singh called his brother, Raj Bahadur,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer Delhi) Sameer Sharma.
Singh suffered injuries to his head in the scuffle, the police said, adding that they were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. In the meanwhile, the five men from the other group were detained. None of them sustained any significant injuries, the police said.
However, before being taken to the hospital, and even as a police officer was at the spot, Singh and his brother started screaming that he had been “attacked by Muslims” and asked Hindus to “wake up”. A video of this went viral on social media on Saturday.
The police said they warned Singh and his brother against communalising the incident, both at the spot as well as after the two recovered after treatment.
“The video inciting communal hatred was recorded by the complainant party,” a police officer aware of the matter said. To be sure, it is unclear who took the video.
Later that morning, when Singh recovered, his statement was recorded and a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The five detained men were, subsequently, arrested.
DCP Sharma said Singh met him and they were pacified and warned not to give a communal colour to petty issues.
15-yr-old girl raped, forced to drink acid: Delhi women’s body
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and forced to drink acid a few days later by a man she used to work for in west Delhi's Nangloi earlier this month, the Delhi Commission for Women said, as they issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident. One the manager of the shoe factory she worked at, Jai Prakash was arrested, the Delhi Police said, adding, however, that it is unclear if the liquid was acid not.
Widespread spell of rain brings Delhi some relief from sticky heat
Heavy rain lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday, providing residents much needed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity, but also led to vehicular congestion and waterlogging across the Capital. According to India Meteorological Department, Delhi's Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative data for the entire city, recorded 19.6mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Saturday. The rain also brought down the temperature. The maximum on Friday was 38.5 degrees Celsius.
Four cops booked after prisoner escapes from Ferozepur civil hospital
Four cops were booked for negligence after a prisoner fled from their custody during treatment at Ferozepur civil hospital on Friday night. A case under Section 223 and 224 of IPC was registered against assistant sub inspector Veer Singh, constables Kamal Kumar and Amrik Singh and Punjab Home Guard employee Jaswant Singh, besides the prisoner Gurdeep Singh. A hunt has been launched for the fugitive.
Delhi LG approves ACB probe against former staffer in CM’s office
State Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has granted approval to the state's anti-corruption branch to conduct an investigation against a former deputy secretary in chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's office, Mukul Manrai, for allegedly seeking bribe from civil defence volunteers, senior officials from the LG's office said on Saturday. Manrai, was looking after Jan Samvad, under the public grievance management system in the CMO. The CMO or the Delhi government did not comment on the matter.
Central Vista: Hyderabad firm DEC Infra lowest bidder for Executive Enclave construction
Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based construction firm, has emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of Executive Enclave, a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project that will include Prime Minister's Office, India House Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat, senior Central Public Works Department officials said on Saturday. The Executive Enclave is the fourth project to be tendered by the CPWD as part of the ₹13,500-crore Central Vista redevelopment project.
