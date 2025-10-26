55-year-old dies after DEVi bus rams his bike

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man died after a DEVi (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector) bus rammed his bike in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur on Saturday morning. The accused driver fled the accident spot but was nabbed after locals caught him and handed him over to the police.

The deceased has been identified as Asgar Ali, a resident of northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad. Ali was going from his residence towards a shop in Dayalpur.

Ashish Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (northeast), said a passerby informed them at around 10am that a speeding bus crushed a biker to death. Police said it was a 9-metre DEVi bus from the Shastri Park depot and no passenger was injured in the accident.

“Staff was immediately sent to the accident spot on Mainpuri main road, where the victim was found lying on the road. He was sent to GTB Hospital where doctors confirmed his death. A forensic team has visited the scene to collect evidence and we are waiting for an autopsy report,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that the driver of the DEVi bus fled from the accident spot and was apprehended after some time. He has been booked under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said Ali is survived by his wife and two sons in Mustafabad.

A local eyewitness said, “I was waiting for my friend when I saw the bus run over the bike. The driver even tried to escape. However, passersby stopped him and he was apprehended.”

In recent such accidents, an eight-year-old school student and three others suffered multiple injuries on October 15 after a DTC bus hit them in the Vishwas Nagar area.

On October 4, a 57-year-old former constable was killed after his bike was crushed by a DTC electric bus in the Okhla Industrial area.