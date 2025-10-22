Edit Profile
    Delhi revenge killing: 5-year-old boy killed by father's driver over a scolding

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 2:50 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Police said that the body of the child was recovered from the accused' rented place. (Hindustan Times/File Photo)
    The boy’s family members started searching for him and later found his body in the accused’s room.

    A five-year-old boy was kidnapped and killed using a knife and a brick on Tuesday by a 26-year-old driver who worked in his father’s transport business in Delhi’s Narela. Police said that the body of the child was recovered from the accused Nitu’s rented place. The investigators suspect the murder was an “act of revenge”.

    Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar V Swami said that the child was playing outside his house before he went missing. The boy’s family members started searching for him and later found his body in the accused’s room.

    ALSO READ | Woman, son held in Agra for kidnapping 6-year-old boy from Gurugram

    “The lock was broken and the boy was found lying unconscious and bleeding from his head and neck. A knife and a brick were found at the scene. The boy was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.

    Revenge killing suspected

    Initial investigations into the case reveal that the child’s father owned at least eight transport vehicles and had employed two drivers: Nitu and Wasim. On Monday evening, both drivers had a dispute under the influence of alcohol, and Nitu beat up Wasim.

    When Wasim told the transporter about the matter, he scolded and slapped Nitu over the fight. “Angered by the humiliation, Nitu on Tuesday afternoon lured his employer’s son to his rented room while the boy was playing outside his house,” the DCP said.

    ALSO READ | Two kids rescued from Kheri day after kidnapping; 19-yr-old held

    The accused then killed the boy by hitting his head with a brick and stabbing him with a knife. “Thereafter, he locked the room from outside and fled,” DCP Swami said.

    After the family members began searching for the missing child, a neighbour told them that the boy was last seen with Nitu. They found the accused's room locked and saw the injured child lying inside through a window.

    A case of kidnapping and murder was registered against the accused. “Nitu, the driver, is absconding. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest him,” the DCP said.

    • HT News Desk
