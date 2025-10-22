Edit Profile
crown
    Driver kidnaps, kills employer’s 5-year-old son in Narela, flees crime scene

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:48 AM IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
    A case of kidnapping and murder was registered and multiple teams were formed to arrest the suspect. (Representational image)
    A case of kidnapping and murder was registered and multiple teams were formed to arrest the suspect. (Representational image)

    The employer slapped Nitu and scolded him. Angered by the humiliation, Nitu on Tuesday afternoon kidnapped his employer’s son and killed the boy by hitting his head with a brick and stabbing him in his neck with a knife

    A 26-year-old driver allegedly kidnapped his employer’s five-year-old son, killed him in his rented room using a knife and a brick, and fled the scene in Narela, outer Delhi, on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

    Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar V Swami said the Narela Industrial Area police station received a call around 3.30pm reporting that the boy was missing and he was later found motionless in a locked room, where the driver, Nitu (single name), lived.

    Officers reached the spot and found the child lying unconscious. “The lock was broken and the boy was found lying unconscious and bleeding from his head and neck. A knife and a brick were found at the scene. The boy was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case of kidnapping and murder was registered and multiple teams were formed to arrest the suspect,” said the DCP.

    A preliminary probe revealed that the dead minor boy’s father owned at least eight goods carrying three-wheelers. Nitu was the driver of one of these vehicles. On Monday evening, Nitu and another driver Wasim had a fight after consuming drinks. Nitu beat up Wasim and the latter complained to the employer against him.

    “The employer slapped Nitu and scolded him over this. Angered by the humiliation, Nitu on Tuesday afternoon lured his employer’s son to his rented room while the boy was playing outside his house. Nitu killed the boy by hitting his head with a brick and stabbing him in his neck with a knife. Thereafter, he locked the room from outside and fled,” the DCP said.

    When the family members began looking for their son, someone in the neighbourhood told them that the boy was last seen with Nitu. They found Nitu’s room locked and saw through a window the boy lying injured inside.

    “Nitu is from Madhubani district in Bihar from where his employer also hails. We have sent a team to his home town to nab him,” said DCP Swami.

    • Karn Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Karn Pratap Singh

      Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More

