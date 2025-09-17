Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
6 injured in Shahdara as neighbour, aides attack with rods, dog over parking row

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 03:58 am IST

FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita cites sections on hurt, weapons use, animal negligence, and intimidation; raids on to arrest accused Shalu and his unidentified accomplices.

At least six members of a family were injured after their neighbour and his two friends allegedly attacked them with iron rods and sticks and unleashed a dog on them during a quarrel over parking a motorcycle in northeast Delhi’s Subhash Park near Shahdara late Sunday night, police said on Tuesday.

The FIR mentions four suffered blunt injuries, while surgical opinion is awaited on two victims; case filed at Welcome police station after late-night Shahdara clash. (File photo)
The FIR mentions four suffered blunt injuries, while surgical opinion is awaited on two victims; case filed at Welcome police station after late-night Shahdara clash.

The neighbour, identified only as Shalu, and his two friends fled the spot after the incident, leaving the injured family members to be treated for their wounds. Police said the accused used iron rods and sticks during the assault and also set a pet dog on the victims. Police have not disclosed details about the nature of the injuries. However, the FIR notes blunt injuries in four victims, while medico-legal certificates for the other two mention that surgical opinion is awaited.

A case was registered at the Welcome police station under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The FIR names Shalu as a key accused, while his two associates are recorded as “unknown,” according to police.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said: “Our teams are conducting raids to nab the absconding people.”

Officials said Shalu has been named in the FIR, while his unidentified accomplices are still being traced.

