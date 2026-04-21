Delhi saw 60,000 public drinking cases in 3 months, highest in city's south districts

The Delhi Police have registered over 60,000 cases of public drinking in just over three months, data reviewed at a recent crime meeting showed, prompting the police commissioner to direct stricter enforcement against offenders. The highest number of cases was reported from south and south-east districts. In south Delhi, police identified 34 popular drinking spots and took action in 12,549 cases. In south-east Delhi, 45 such hotspots were identified, accounting for 12,420 cases, mostly under the Excise Act and Delhi Police Act. (HT Archive/Representational image)

According to the data, 60,624 cases were filed between January 1 and April 15 this year, with nearly 41% reported from south Delhi. Police said action was primarily taken under Section 40A of the Excise Act, followed by provisions of the Delhi Police Act (preventive detention) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita/Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS/BNSS).

More than 55,840 notices were issued under the Excise Act, while 972 cases were registered under the Delhi Police Act. A total of 3,812 FIRs or notices were issued under BNS/BNSS provisions.

The highest number of cases was reported from south and south-east districts. In south Delhi, police identified 34 popular drinking spots and took action in 12,549 cases. In south-east Delhi, 45 such hotspots were identified, accounting for 12,420 cases, mostly under the Excise Act and Delhi Police Act.

In south-west Delhi’s Vasant Vihar last week, a serving brigadier and his son were assaulted by a group of six to seven men after they objected to drinking outside their house. Police said six people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Dwarka and west Delhi followed in terms of enforcement. In Dwarka, 32 hot spots were identified, with 5,764 cases reported, including 388 under BNS/BNSS. In west Delhi, 6,116 cases were reported, of which 1,022 were registered under BNS/BNSS. No cases under BNS/BNSS were reported in south and south-east districts.

A senior police officer said action was being taken not just against offenders but also against vendors and middlemen facilitating such activity. “We are taking action against everyone involved in violating norms and turning public spaces such as parking areas and roads into drinking spots,” the officer said.

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Central Delhi (17 hot spots), south-west Delhi (50 hot spots), outer north (53 hot spots) and outer districts (21 hot spots) each reported between 3,000 and 3,700 cases during the same period. The lowest numbers were recorded in north Delhi (1,179 cases), north-east Delhi (690 cases) and New Delhi district (252 cases).

Another officer from police headquarters said higher case numbers in some districts reflected stricter enforcement rather than a higher incidence of public drinking. “DCPs have been asked to ensure offenders are booked under Section 40A of the Excise Act, which covers public drinking and nuisance. Offenders face fines of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, and action can also be extended to vendors and establishments for illegal sale of liquor to minors or allowing antisocial activities,” the officer said.

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Police said most cases were reported outside shops, eateries, parks, parking lots and commercial establishments. In some instances, offenders were also found drinking near highways and arterial roads, posing a risk to traffic movement.

“In such cases, provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act are also invoked,” the officer added.