Delhi Police claimed to have arrested seven men allegedly linked to the Tillu Tajpuriya gang and recovered over 10 firearms, two dozen live cartridges, ₹19.78 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery, 13 luxury watches and a modified bulletproof vehicle. 7 of Tillu gang held with arms, bulletproof car

Police said that on Thursday a team from Alipur police station in north Delhi arrested four accused from Tajpur Kalan village and a large cache of weapons and valuables were seized from a house and parked vehicles.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Hareshwar Swami said the accused were part of an organised criminal network involved in illegal arms possession, betting, and recovery of money through extortion. “The operation led to the arrest of key members of a gang linked to the Tillu network and recovery of illegal firearms, ammunition, cash, jewellery and a specially modified bulletproof Scorpio car,” Swami said.

During the raid, police recovered a 12-bore shotgun, two illegal pistols, a revolver and 22 live cartridges of different calibres. Officers also seized ₹19.78 lakh in cash, 916 grams of gold, 940 grams of silver and 13 luxury wristwatches. A black Scorpio fitted with bulletproof shielding and a Kia Sonet car were also seized, along with 27 mobile phones and two laptops allegedly used for betting operations.

Those arrested in northwest Delhi were Pardeep Singh alias Sehwag –- the mastermind –- and his associates Amit, Vikash and Sahil. Investigators said the accused acted as “armed enforcers” and were involved in recovering betting proceeds.

In a separate operation on March 14, the anti-auto theft squad of North district arrested three more men involved in illegal arms supply near Khera village canal in Bawana.

From their possession, police recovered five country-made pistols, one country-made revolver, three magazines and multiple live cartridges of different calibres.

Swami said further investigation is underway to identify other associates and trace the source and supply chain of the illegal arms.