7 prison staff suspended over stabbing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya

The Delhi Prisons Department on Friday suspended seven staff members of Tihar Jail in connection with the fatal stabbing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya on the premises, officials said. Rohini Court shootout case accused Tillu Tajpuria was killed allegedly by rival gang members inside Tihar jail in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Tajpuriya was killed early Tuesday allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang -- Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan -- who stabbed him "92 times".

A senior prisons official said they conducted a departmental enquiry in the incident.

"The report was received on Friday and lapses were found on the part of nine staff members. Out of them, seven -- three assistant superintendents and four warders -- have been suspended. We had a meeting with Tamil Nadu Special Police force officials and they have also agreed to take department action against their personnel," the officer said.

The Tamil Nadu Special Police provides security on the jail premises.

A fresh CCTV video from Tihar Jail emerged on social media purportedly showing that Tajpuriya was attacked in front of security personnel as well when they were carrying him away after he was stabbed.

Tajpuriya was assaulted with improvised weapons by the Gogi gang members inside the high security prison Tuesday morning. But he was still alive and was being carried away by the prison security personnel when the accused attacked him for a second time, according to the fresh CCTV footage.

The fresh footage shows security personnel were in a corridor when the accused barged in through the door and again attacked Tajpuriya. He could be seen moving his leg in the video, confirming he was alive at that time. In the footage, it appears the security personnel remained a bystander while the assailants keep attacking the gangster.