The Delhi Police arrested 70 people on Friday as part of a night-long crackdown on organised crimes in the southeast district, police said, adding that 15 illegal firearms, 24 cartridges and 16 knives were also recovered during the drive called “Operation Aaghaat”. 70 arrested in night-long crackdown in SE Delhi

Besides, the district police also seized 6,338 illegal liquor bottles, nearly 6kg of narcotic substances, ₹78,350 cash, three mobile phones, and two motorcycles from the 70 arrested people.

“All ACPs and SHOs of southeast district along with their personnel participated in the crackdown that was carried out in the leadership of joint commissioner of police (southern range) Sanjay Jain and supervised by additional DCPs Aishwarya Sharma and Ishan Bhardwaj,” DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

“Apart from the arrests, we also took preventive action against 191 people under various sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). A total of 103 vehicles were seized under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act,” the DCP added.

In a similar crackdown, at least 350 personnel of the northeast district police conducted raids at 39 locations in their district and arrested five people with five illegal firearms, 20 cartridges, seven mobile phones, one laptop and over ₹18.7 lakh cash on the intervening night of September 19 and 20.