72 waste collection centres found violating e-waste management rules: DPCC

As many as seventy-two e-waste collection centres in Delhi have been found violating E-waste management rules. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has been urged to take action against the violators, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) informed on Sunday, as per a PTI report.

As per the DPCC, the degree of non-compliance by the waste collection centres is "very high". The pollution control body has also been asked to cancel the Extended Producer's Responsibility (EPR) authorisation granted to the producers attached with these violating centres.

EPR authorisation is one of the primary features of E-waste management rules under which the brand owners and importers are required to receiver the material placed in the market for safe disposal at their cost. These waste collection centres need to comply with the CPCB guidelines related to the minimum area required for particular e-waste quantity, pollution control measures to be taken etc.

"The CPCB is the competent authority to take action against such non-compliant collection centres. We have issued letters requesting it to cancel EPR authorization of the producers attached with these non-compliant collection centres," PTI quoted the official as saying.

The DPCC as the state pollution control authority in Delhi conducts periodical inspections to check compliance of terms and conditions laid down by the apex pollution control body.

The DPCC conducted inspections of the CPCB-authorised collection centres under EPR last week and of the 83 centres inspected, 72 were detected not complying with the rules, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Meanwhile, 185 illegal e-waste handlers operating in residential areas have been shut down in over two years.

The lack of proper awareness amongst stakeholders has led to "certain slackness" in the implementation of e-waste management rules, according to the DPCC.

Most of the e-waste handling is done in non-conforming areas of the national capital which caused a lack of control and compliance.

Despite the issuance of public notices for awareness about provisions and mandatory compliances from time to time, the degree of compliance is "far from satisfactory", the DPCC added.

(With inputs from PTI)