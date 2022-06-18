83 held for ‘nuisance’ after parade to welcome criminal let out on bail
- Police impounded 19 four-wheelers and two two-wheelers. Manoj said that one of the cars also had a fake number plate and that an FIR is being registered in the matter.
Eighty-three men and one minor escorting a criminal released on bail from Tihar prison complex to Tughlakabad were apprehended in Delhi Cantonment on Thursday night for creating a ruckus on the road.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Manoj C said around 9.30pm, police were informed that several men in cars and two wheelers were escorting Abid Ahmad, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension and a registered “bad character” at the Govindpuri police station, back home.
“We received information that a large number of people, including bad characters, will escort Ahmad and take out a ‘show-off parade’ via Delhi Cantonment. Accordingly, we installed a picket at Kirby Palace and apprehended them around 10.30pm as preventive action,” DCP Manoj said, adding that the men were playing loud music in their vehicles and creating a ruckus on the road.
“Of the 83 arrested men, 33 have cases registered against them, such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery as well as cases under the Arms Act,” the DCP said. Ahmad himself has 14 cases registered against him, including murder and attempt to murder. He was jailed this March.
According to police, 40 armed personnel were deputed at the picket in case the men attempted to fire at them. “These people usually escort criminals from jail, but this was the first time they came out in such large numbers. This time, we decided to stop the nuisance,” a senior police officer said.
HT c The arrested men were produced before a court on Friday.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics