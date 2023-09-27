AAP attack BJP over CBI probe into CM house renovation

The preliminary enquiry registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in the renovation work at the official residence of Delhi chief minister in Civil Lines was a desperate attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to malign the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and target chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP said in a statement on Wednesday. The AAP has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over PE registered by the CBI into the renovations at the official residence of the Delhi chief minister. (HT Photp)

CBI registered the enquiry against unknown person on September 25.

The party said it welcomes the probe, but added that nothing will come out of it.

“We welcome the enquiry. As with all earlier enquiries in all other matters so far, nothing will come out of it. It is a desperate attempt by the BJP to malign the AAP. The BJP has put in all its efforts to eliminate the AAP. Today, in the entire country, it is only the AAP which is seeking votes on the basis of its excellent work in the fields of education and health care. However, the BJP does not want the poor to have access to good education and better health care facilities. This will lead to the defeat of the BJP’s politics of religion and caste. That’s why the country’s best education and health ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, have been put in jail,” the AAP said in the statement.

The BJP and the AAP have engaged in a sustained war of words over renovations at CM’s bungalow since April this year. The BJP has said that Kejriwal who projects himself as a common man spent around ₹45 crores in violation of rules on refurbishing the CM’s official residence when Delhi was reeling under the coronavirus pandemic between 2020 and 2022.

The AAP, however, rubbished the charges saying that the renovation was necessary since the property was old and was in dire need of repairs.

“Now, all investigating agencies have been deployed to lay a siege around CM Arvind Kejriwal. But the love and blessings of 20 million people of Delhi are with Arvind Kejriwal. So far, more than 50 cases have been filed against him, and investigations have been carried out. Nothing was found. Nothing will be found in this case either. No matter how many investigations the BJP conducts, Arvind Kejriwal will continue to fight for the welfare of the common people. Arvind Kejriwal has taken an oath that he will make India the number one country in the world and he is ready to pay any price for it,” the statement said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the of CBI probe. “The probe will establish on whose instructions the PWD officials floated small tenders for the construction that was done without getting any sanction from MCD and violation of other rules. The CBI enquiry will also establish who approved the rates and quality of the building material as well as the marbles, wood work apart from the furnishing material used in the CM’s bungalow.”

