AAP, BJP accuse each other of poll malpractices in Delhi

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday issued a special message to the residents of Delhi’s JJ clusters (slums), urging them to remain vigilant against alleged attempts at voter suppression and fraud by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP hit back saying “indulging in electoral fraud was a practice followed by Kejriwal and not by the BJP.” AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

in a video statement released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal alleged, “BJP leaders are going door to door in JJ clusters offering voters ₹3,000 in exchange for letting election ink to be applied to their fingers — without actually casting their votes.”

“BJP leaders are going door-to-door, telling people to take ₹3,000 and that the Election Commission will come to their homes to cast their votes. They are saying, ‘you can vote from home and get ink applied on your finger in return.’ This is a big conspiracy against you. A massive plot is being set up to trap you. If, by mistake, you accept money and get ink applied on your finger, or if you cast a fake vote on their instructions, these people will file a case against you and have you arrested the very next day. If you get caught and the police find out that you took money and got ink applied on your finger, you will land in huge trouble,” Kejriwal said

He told people to take the free money offered by the BJP but not to fall in their “trap”. “Don’t fall into this trap — absolutely do not! If they are giving you free money, take it, but do not get ink applied on your finger in exchange for it. It will create a lifelong problem for you,” Kejriwal said.

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Sunday said that electoral fraud was a practice followed by Kejriwal and not by the BJP. “This is what you (Arvind Kejriwal) do — creating fake voters, double voting. You have done corruption in every department,” Patra said, adding that Kejriwal was appealing with a melodramatic voice. “He is a mass scamster. These activities of creating fake voters, inking fingers, doubling voting and corruption are carried out by the AAP. He has engaged in corruption in all departments. In electioneering, too, he has used all these illegal tactics,” he added.