AAP, BJP spar over allegations of financial irregularities
A war of words broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday after the former alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
While Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta claimed unaccounted funds of ₹26,000 crore in the water utility, the AAP hit back saying the allegation was completely “bogus and frivolous”.
The BJP demanded a two-day-long special session of the Delhi assembly to discuss the issue.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Gupta said, “ ₹26,000 crore was transferred from Delhi government’s account to DJB’s accounts in the last five years, but the government is not ready to give any account for this amount.”
In a statement, the AAP said, “It’s not even clear what scam are they referring to? The truth is that BJP is completely rattled by the ₹2500 crore scam uncovered by the AAP in the MCD, and is indulging in trash talk to only distract the public attention from this issue.”
While Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that the party will start a door-to-door campaign to tell people in this regard, leader of the opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the allegations are “very serious”
The AAP said the opposition party knows the writing on the wall, referring to the MCD polls scheduled next year. “The allegation by BJP is completely bogus and frivolous. If there was any scam in DJB, BJP would have already unleased the Delhi Police, CBI and Anti Corruption Bureau but they instead chose to talk to media. BJP knows the writing is on the wall and that the people of Delhi are going to vote for the AAP in the upcoming MCD elections, giving a historic mandate,” the party said in the statement.
