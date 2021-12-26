AAP blames BJP-ruled MCDs for stray cattle on Delhi roads

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations for non-payment of dues to gaushalas and deaths of stray cattle after feeding on plastic bags and garbage in the city. Civic authorities, however, said that maintaining and opening gaushalas fall under the purview of the Delhi government.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said that municipal corporations are responsible for catching stray cattle roaming around in the city and relocating them to gaushalas. “A nexus operates in the city under which illegal dairies milk these cows and then leave them to roam around on the streets to feed on garbage. Why are these cows not being taken care of in gaushalas?” Bharadwaj asked.

Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP-led corporations are yet to pay long standing dues to the official gaushalas. “The official gaushalas are supposed to get ₹40 per cow per day for arranging fodder, out of which ₹20 is provided by the Delhi government and ₹20 is required to be submitted by MCDs, but the corporations are not making timely payments,” he claimed.

The AAP spokesperson further said that the North MCD has not paid gaushalas for several years, claiming that it has an outstanding dues of ₹32 crore. “Similarly, SDMC has not made payments since February 2021 and EDMC has not made payments over the last three years,” he alleged.

Bharadwaj said that it is a matter of shame that cows are dying while feeding on garbage and polythene bags “that choke their intestines”.

Jogi Ram Jain, the standing committee chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said that the maintenance of gaushalas is the primary responsibility of Delhi government’s animal husbandry department. “It has become AAP’s daily habit to level baseless allegations against us. Maintenance of gaushalas comes under the Delhi government. Our role is restricted to catch stray cattle, keep them in Timarpur cattle pound and shift them to respective gaushala licensed by the Delhi government,” Jain said.

He added that the gaushalas in Delhi are already full and there is hardly any space to send more animals. “We had written a letter to the Delhi government last year to allocate more space to gaushalas and open more units, but no action has been taken,” he added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that AAP functionaries are levelling baseless allegations to divert the attention of public from “real issues” like increasing air pollution, lack of healthcare facilities, depleting DTC bus service and excise policy. “When he is unable to find any new topics, Bharadwaj starts talking on the same issue two-three times in a week. They have claimed that dairies in urban villages are illegal. People of Greater Kailash area would also want to know if dozens on dairies operating in areas like Chirag Dilli, Shahpur Jat and Zamrudpur are illegal? What has Bharadwaj done to get these dairies closed in the last eight years?” Kapoor said.