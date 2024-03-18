 AAP candidates in Delhi intensify campaign, home runs to drum up support: Rai | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
AAP candidates in Delhi intensify campaign, home runs to drum up support: Rai

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Everyone is feeling the absence of Manish Sisodia and other leaders, but we will strongly fight the BJP and defeat them, said AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai

Delhi convener of the Aam Aadmi Party Gopal Rai on Monday said the party’s candidates have intensified their preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, and are regularly meeting people in their respective constituencies to drum up support. As part of its alliance with the Congress, the AAP is contesting four seats, while Congress is fighting on three seats.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi convener Gopal Rai was addressing a press conference at the party office. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi convener Gopal Rai was addressing a press conference at the party office. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The AAP leader, who was addressing a press conference at the party office, claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha state vice president Deepak Bansal, SC Morcha state minister Surendra Kumar and others joined the AAP on Monday.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that such switching of party workers happen during the elections. However, the induction of these leaders into the AAP’s fold will have no impact on the BJP.

“All the seven candidates of BJP will win the elections with more than 60 per cent vote share,” Kapoor added.

“After the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, the AAP has intensified its preparations. Our Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi have increased their public outreach in different assembly constituencies. The party is formulating its future strategy based on different assembly constituencies. Especially in Delhi, the victory of the INDIA grouping is guaranteed this time,” Rai added.

As part of the AAP-Congress alliance, the AAP has fielded candidates from the Kuldeep Kumar (East), Mahabal Mishra (West), Sahi Ram Pehalwan (South) and Somnath Bharti (New Delhi) while the Congress, which has been given the North East, Chandni Chowk and North West seats, is yet to announce its contestants.

“The BJP is continuously attacking the rights of Delhi and has snatched away the rights of voters by making such laws. Despite these adverse circumstances, the Delhi government under the leadership (Arvind) Kejriwal is working. Influenced by his policies and development work, the AAP’s caravan is continuously growing, and various social and political organisations are joining hands with the party,” Rai said.

Rai also attacked the BJP over the electoral bonds issue. “The electoral bonds have made it clear that the BJP has become the mother of corruption, it has extorted money from all across the country. Such kind of extortion by misusing the agencies has never been done. The dark secrets are out and the country will decide what it wants to do on this,” said Rai.

