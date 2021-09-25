AAP claims Delhi’s north MCD stopped online classes in primary schools

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that around 70,000 children dropped out of primary schools in the city as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led north Delhi Municipal Corporation failed to provide online classes to primary school students and fired teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD). Delhi goes to the municipal polls next year.

“The BJP-ruled north MCD stopped giving education to primary students in the pandemic. They fired 687 teachers. Around 70,000 students have dropped out of school due to the BJP-ruled MCD not providing education to children of classes 1 to 5. The north MCD says teaching children during the pandemic will harm them,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj in a press conference.

He further said, “For the last one and a half years, the north MCD has not been providing primary education. Imagine what would have happened to those children? All the private schools in Delhi are providing education to young children, but the north MCD has stopped it.”

The BJP dismissed the allegations and blamed the AAP government for not clearing dues with the civic bodies which, they said, forced them to sack contractual teachers.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Mr Saurabh Bhardwaj should know that north MCD primary schools, like all primary schools, have not been opened for physical attendance, as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has not yet allowed physical attendance for primary school students. In almost all north MCD schools, online classes are being regularly conducted. As far as the matter of 667 teachers is concerned, these were contractual employees whose salary is ₹35,420 per month covered under the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan. The annual salary bill of these 667 contractual teachers is ₹23.62 crores out of which 25% is paid by Central government while 75% is to be paid by the Delhi government. The Kejriwal government stopped paying the salary of these contractual teachers in May 2020 after which north MCD had no option but to suspend their contracts.”