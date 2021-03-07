AAP has worked for Dalits: CM

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday highlighted the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the welfare of people belonging to the Dalit community and said for the last 70 years all other parties have failed the poor and the marginalised.

“It was a conspiracy of all the political parties to keep the poor uneducated for the last 70 years, so that the Dalits and the poor remained poor and the rich become richer. The AAP has only worked and struggled for the poor and Dalits in the last five years,” said Kejriwal, at an event organised by an NGO in Tukhlakabad Extension on Saturday.