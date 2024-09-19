Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP lawmaker Mukesh Ahlawat to be only new face in Atishi’s Cabinet

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 19, 2024 02:42 PM IST

Mukesh Ahlawat will fill the vacancy created in the previous Cabinet following the resignation of social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand in May

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Mukesh Ahlawat will be the only new face to be induced into Atishi’s Cabinet when she takes oath on Saturday as the Delhi chief minister along with four other ministers, who also served in her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal’s ministry. Ahlawat is a lawmaker from Delhi’s Sultanpur Majra.

AAP lawmaker Mukesh Ahlawat. (X)
AAP lawmaker Mukesh Ahlawat. (X)

AAP said Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, and Imraan Hussain will be retained in the new Cabinet. Ahlawat will fill the vacancy created in the previous Cabinet following the resignation of social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand in May.

The Delhi assembly has 70 members and the Cabinet can have a maximum of seven ministers, including the chief minister.

A major reshuffle of portfolios was also expected as Atishi handled finance, the public works department, education, power, women and child development, etc in Kejriwal’s ministry. Kejriwal did not have any portfolio.

The previous Cabinet will be dissolved when Kejriwal’s resignation is accepted. The President appoints the Delhi chief minister under the Constitution’s Article 239AA (5). The ministers are appointed on the chief minister’s advice.

Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena sent the file on the chief minister’s appointment to the President for approval on Wednesday, proposing Saturday for the swearing-in ceremony. Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister on Tuesday after Atishi was nominated as his successor.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On