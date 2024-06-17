'AAP MLAs are selling water': Delhi BJP chief's big charge amid major crisis

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Monday accused the AAP MLAs of selling water amid the crisis in the capital. Speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP leader alleged that the AAP government has created the water problem in Delhi, saying they didn't work in last 10 years to resolve water woes. Residents use pipes to fill their containers with drinking water from a water tanker during a hot day in New Delhi, India(REUTERS)

"The water crisis in Delhi has been created by the Delhi government...The MLAs of AAP are selling water. If the AAP government had repaired the leakage system on time, the public of Delhi would not have to face a water crisis...," said Sachdeva.

Had the leakage issue of water in Delhi been resolved, people wouldn't have to face such situation, the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Delhi water minister Atishi on Monday inspected the Wazirabad water treatment plant with Delhi Jal Board officials. Talking to the media, she accused the Haryana government of not releasing water into the Yamuna river leading to water shortage in Delhi.

"... Water from here is sent to many water treatment plants. No water is being released into the Wazirabad barrage. The water level has gone so low that now the river bed is visible... We can just appeal to the Haryana government to solve the problem being faced by the people of Delhi. Till the time Haryana doesn't release water into the Yamuna, water shortage will continue in Delhi... Munak Canal is receiving very little water and on the other hand, Wazirabad barrage is receiving no water... I can just stand before the Haryana government with folded hands and say that the life of the people of Delhi is in their hands...," said Atishi.

Igniting a war of words, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday accused Bharatiya Janata Party of sponsoring the water problem in the national capital. He claimed that the BJP people were trying their best to put Delhi in a water crisis by whatever means, whatever conspiracies, whatever methods they could.