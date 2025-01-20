AAP mocks BJP with blank book on ‘achievements in Delhi’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released a blank book titled “Dilli Me Bhajpa Ki Uplabdhiyan (BJP’s Achievements in Delhi),” mocking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly failing to deliver on its election promises. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh unveiled the book at a press conference, criticising the BJP for unfulfilled pledges on issues ranging from housing to economic reforms. Sanjay Singh at a press conference at the AAP office in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Singh said the book symbolised BJP’s nonperformance, alleging, “They [BJP] won’t talk about their achievements, so we’ve released this book for them.” Flipping through the blank pages, he accused the BJP of making hollow promises during the 2014 elections, including providing permanent housing, doubling farmers’ incomes, strengthening the rupee, and enhancing border security.

In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised AAP leader Sanjay Singh, accusing him of “plotting conspiracies, spreading confusion, and dealing with liquor contractors” instead of recognising the Modi government’s contributions to Delhi.

Taking potshots at BJP led central government, Singh said, “Despite promises made after 2014, Prime Minister (PM) Modi failed to deliver ₹15 lakh to every citizen’s account, create 2 crore jobs annually, or provide pucca houses in slums. Petrol was promised at ₹50 per litre, diesel at ₹40, and cooking gas at ₹250, but the reality is far from this.” PM Modi had also failed on his promise to give registry rights to residents of unauthorised colonies.

Former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, meanwhile, criticised the BJP and posted on X: “It was necessary to bring this book on BJP’s achievements before the country. The public must see the level of lies they have been served.”

Minister Singh, meanwhile, also alleged that the BJP had prioritised its “capitalist friends,” enriching them while ignoring the public. “The promise to regularise Delhi’s unauthorised colonies is still unfulfilled,” he added.

Sachdeva added, “Today, expressways like Urban Extension Road-2, Dwarka Expressway, Meerut Expressway, Eastern-Western Corridor, and the Pragati Maidan tunnel simplify travel and reduce pollution—achievements of PM Modi’s visionary leadership.”

Sachdeva contrasted Prime Minister Modi’s focus on nation-building projects like Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, and the National War Memorial with Arvind Kejriwal’s efforts in “decorating his Sheeshmahal palace.” He highlighted Modi government initiatives, including redevelopment of Rajpath, Delhi University complexes, Nauroji Nagar trade centres, and Metro Phase 4 and RRTS network expansion, alleging progress was delayed due to AAP’s withholding of funds.

Sachdeva further claimed, “The Modi government has given Delhi over 1,300 electric buses, while the Kejriwal government hasn’t added a single DTC bus in ten years.”