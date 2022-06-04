AAP to protest Kashmiri Pandit killings on June 5 at Jantar Mantar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 5 against the recent targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits, party leaders said on Friday.

AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus, and those working in the Kashmir government are being murdered almost everyday. “This atmosphere of terror has generated such a deep sense of fear and anguish among the Kashmiri Pandits who have been residing there for decades now. The 2008 rehabilitation policy of the Central Government had re-established around 3,800 Kashmiri Pandits back in the valley. The situation today has grown so dire, that the people who were provided rehabilitation by the previous Central government, are so afraid and terrorised that they are fleeing Kashmir for survival. Not only has the current Central government failed to strengthen the rehabilitation programme and give the Kashmiri Pandits their land back in Kashmir, but they have failed to protect the Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus already in the valley,” Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there should be no politics regarding the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab on Sunday just a day after the AAP government reduced his security cover. “I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. The Punjab CM has already assured that the perpetrators will be arrested soon and will be given the strictest punishment,” Kejriwal said.