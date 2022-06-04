AAP to protest Kashmiri Pandit killings on June 5 at Jantar Mantar
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 5 against the recent targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits, party leaders said on Friday.
AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus, and those working in the Kashmir government are being murdered almost everyday. “This atmosphere of terror has generated such a deep sense of fear and anguish among the Kashmiri Pandits who have been residing there for decades now. The 2008 rehabilitation policy of the Central Government had re-established around 3,800 Kashmiri Pandits back in the valley. The situation today has grown so dire, that the people who were provided rehabilitation by the previous Central government, are so afraid and terrorised that they are fleeing Kashmir for survival. Not only has the current Central government failed to strengthen the rehabilitation programme and give the Kashmiri Pandits their land back in Kashmir, but they have failed to protect the Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus already in the valley,” Bharadwaj said.
Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there should be no politics regarding the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab on Sunday just a day after the AAP government reduced his security cover. “I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. The Punjab CM has already assured that the perpetrators will be arrested soon and will be given the strictest punishment,” Kejriwal said.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
