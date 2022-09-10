AAP will regularise contractual workers wherever it forms government: Kejriwal
Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress hit back, accusing Kejriwal of not regularising posts in Delhi but advising other states to do so.
The Aam Aadmi Party will regularize contract workers wherever its forms a government, AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, urging the central and other state governments to also do the same, citing the example of Punjab where the employment of 8,000 teachers have been regularised.
“There’s now a trend across India where governments reduce government jobs and hire contract workers. These people promote a notion that permanent workers don’t live up to their duties. This is completely incorrect,” Kejriwal said. “We have proven the mettle of permanent workers in Delhi, as the permanent teachers and doctors in Delhi have been at the helm of our education and health care sector improvements.”
The Delhi government has been unable to regularise guest teachers because it lacks the administrative powers to do so, he said. The Punjab government run by the AAP has regularised 8,736 contractual teachers and several thousand other contract workers will soon be regularised, he promised.
Contract workers are subjected to constant harassment and it is now time to end this cruelty, the AAP leader said. “We have been trying to make guest teachers permanent in Delhi. We introduced a bill in the assembly over it, but the central government refused to approve it. Delhi is a half state. We lack a lot of administrative powers, which is why despite trying our best, we have been unable to regularise guest teachers. I appeal to all state governments and the Centre to regularise contract workers,” he added.
Many state governments and the Centre are systematically destroying government jobs, Kejriwal alleged. “When the economy of the country is expanding and states are also witnessing economic growth, it should have led to an increase in government jobs instead,” he said.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on the occasion of Teachers Day on September 5th had announced that 8,736 contractual teachers will be regularised. The move was unprecedented in the country, Kejriwal claimed on Saturday.
The regularisation process is taking some time because the AAP is taking a proper legal recourse so that the move is completely airtight in case it is challenged in court, he said. “We are not regularising them just for the sake of it, and it should not be the case that they get a setback if the matters gets to a court,” the Delhi chief minister said.
The AAP-led Delhi government has been able to bust the myth of non-performance of permanent government workers, he said. “The education revolution in Delhi is a result of efforts of permanent teachers as well as guest teachers. There are around 60 thousand teachers in government schools of Delhi. Previously, these teachers were wrongfully targeted. It was being said that no classes take place in government schools. Teachers come to school only to sit under the tree. The same teachers have brought a revolution in education,” Kejriwal said. “Similarly, the same government doctors, nurses and hospital staff have done a wonderful job in government hospitals and mohalla clinics.”
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “Kejriwal should first hear the sufferings and pleas of guest teachers in Delhi. False promises of regularisations have been made to more than 22,000 guest teachers of Delhi over the last 8 years, but nothing has been delivered.”
Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said that besides 22,000 guest teachers, Delhi government departments like the Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi Jal Board and health services have 55,000 temporary posts. “Instead of making them permanent, the Delhi CM is advising other states to do so”
U.P. CM Yogi visits kin of late BJP MLA Arvind Giri in Gola
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the bereaved family members of the late Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Arvind Giri in Gola town of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday. A five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency, 65, Giri, had died after suffering a heart attack in his car near Sidhauli (in Sitapur district) while he was on his way to Lucknow on September 6. There the CM placed a wreath. Later, Adityanath met Giri's family members.
3 nabbed for murder after man killed, four injured in outer Delhi
A 22-year-old man was killed and four others were injured after a group of assailants went on a stabbing spree in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Saturday. According to police, the stabbing incidents occurred at two different places in Mangolpuri in a quick succession on Friday afternoon. Three of the eight suspects, identified as Shahrukh, Saif and Vineet, were arrested while four teams have been formed to nab those absconding, they said.
BJP govt failed to fulfil even a single promise made to women: Lamba
Shimla: The Congress on Saturday released the registration form for the ₹1,500 monthly allowances the party had promised to give to women if voted to power. Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba alleged that BJP did not fulfil the promises it had made to the women in 2017. Lamba said there have been scores of complaints to the Jal Shakti Department on the CM helpline.
Allahabad University study to find ways how microgreens can improve health of rural girls
A team of Allahabad University researchers will conduct a study to identify ways in which microgreens—young vegetable greens that are just a few inches tall like cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, watercress and radish etc—can help improve health of adolescent girls living in villages of Uttar Pradesh. As part of this mission, a team led by Neetu Mishra, associate professor and head, department of family and community sciences, AU will undertake in-depth laboratory and field based studies.
Body of WB trekker retrieved from Kinnaur’s Khimloga pass
A joint rescue team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Dogra Scouts retrieved the body of the trekker who died at Kinnaur's Khimloga pass on September 2. The deceased trekker Sujoy Dule, hailing from West Bengal, was part of a nine-member team including three trekkers and six porters who set off on a trekking expedition from Liwadi village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand to Chitkul in Himachal through 5, 712-m Khimloga Pass.
