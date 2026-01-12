AAP workers, MLA detained as row over Guru Tegh Bahadur remarks deepens

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj were briefly detained during a protest near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in central Delhi’s DDU Marg as the political row over the alleged insult to Guru Tegh Bahadur escalated on Sunday. Last week, the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly remained wrapped in chaos as BJP MLAs accused Leader of the Opposition Atishi of using “insensitive words” against the Sikh guru, while AAP accused the BJP of “false claims”. BJP and AAP traded allegations over an edited clip, Assembly privilege notices and the role of Punjab Police. (ANI)

On Sunday, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva shared on X a video of what he claimed was of Atishi speaking against Guru Tegh Bahadur. At a press conference, Sachdeva challenged the AAP to file a first information report (FIR) against him, saying: “Delhi minister Kapil Mishra had shared the video clip related to Atishi Marlena’s controversial statement during the assembly proceedings on X, following which the AAP government in Punjab got an FIR registered against him.”

Meanwhile, led by Delhi chief Bhardwaj, AAP protested near the BJP headquarters alleging that the video being circulated by BJP is “doctored” and that it was BJP leaders who had disrespected Guru Tegh Bahadur and other Sikh gurus.

Speaking to the media at protest site, Bhardwaj said, “AAP workers are demanding an apology from CM Rekha Gupta. Demanding this, we have come here near the BJP office. It has been proven that BJP minister Kapil Mishra inserted false words in Atishi’s video and attempted to vitiate religious harmony in the country. Action should be taken against them.”

Delhi police officials said around 20 people were detailed, and released within a few hours. No FIR has been registered.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said, “When AAP leaders and workers took to the streets to protest the disrespect shown by BJP ministers and leaders towards Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and the Sikh community’s Gurus, the dictatorial BJP’s Delhi Police took all the leaders into custody.”

The controversy began on January 6 during a discussion on 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in the Delhi Assembly. Ruling BJP members accused LOP Atishi of using “insensitive words” and demanded her apology. Atishi did not attend the house meetings on the subsequent days and the party said she was in Goa. Later, Atishi said that BJP “deliberately misused the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji” and made “false claims”.

The next day, the Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta formally directed that the video showing Atishi’s remarks be sent for forensic examination. A report has been sought within 15 days.

On Friday, however, police in Punjab, where AAP is in government, registered an FIR against Kapil Mishra for posting a video of the speech. They said the video was “doctored” and “edited”.

A day later, calling it a breach of privilege, the Delhi Assembly issued formal notices to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab, special DGP of cyber cell, and the police commissioner of Jalandhar.

At the press conference, Sachdeva on Sunday said that, for any incident or dispute in Delhi Assembly, cognisance can only be taken by its Speaker. “After AAP MLAs demanded a forensic investigation, the Speaker ordered the probe. However, even before the forensic report was submitted, the Punjab government gave Atishi a clean chit and registered an FIR against minister,” he added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said in a statement that since the issue is related to Sikhs and Punjab, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal attempted to suppress the matterby claiming that the video has been doctored.

“AAP had announced a protest near the BJP office in support of Atishi Marlena, but the party could barely mobilise around 100 workers for the demonstration. that AAP MLAs seem to have virtually abandoned her as most MLAs did not turn up for the protest organised in her support.”