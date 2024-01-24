ACB registers corruption case against 2009-batch IAS officer

Following the recommendations of lieutenant governor VK Saxena, the anti-corruption branch (ACB) of Delhi government on Wednesday registered a corruption case against 2009 batch IAS officer Amarnath Talwade for allegedly pressurising a subordinate officer into collecting money from retail liquor vendors in the city. HT Image

Madhur Verma, joint commissioner of police (ACB), said the action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by a Noida resident with the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) on March 21 last year, along with a pen drive containing an audio clip of a purported conversation between Talwade and a subordinate regarding the “sharing of booty”.

Verma said the audio clip was sent to forensic sciences laboratory (FSL) in Rohini for forensic examination.

“The FSL has concluded the examination of the audio as ‘authentic’ and ‘un-doctored’... Accordingly, the ACB, on Wednesday, registered a case under section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” he said.

HT reached out to Talwade, but he did not comment on the development. However, the officer had earlier said that the allegations “are baseless and without any iota of truth”.