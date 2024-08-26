Affidavits in SC show LG visited tree felling site: AAP minister

Delhi urban development minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj held a press conference on Sunday and once again criticised lieutenant governor VK Saxena over the issue of tree felling, which was carried out for a road widening project in Satbari area. Saurabh Bharadwaj (HT Photo)

Bharadwaj alleged that the affidavits filed in the apex court showed that LG had stopped at the site where trees were felled. The officials are hiding facts. Even if it is believed that LG was unaware of the tree cutting regulations, action should be taken against the senior bureaucrats, the minister further alleged.

HT reached out to the LG office, which did not respond to queries seeking comments.

Bharadwaj said, “In affidavit given to Supreme Court, officers admit that the lieutenant governor had gone to the same place on February 3 where trees were felled. Is it possible that even after being LG of Delhi for two years, Saxena does not know that permission of the tree officer is required to fell trees. How is it possible that LG Saab does not know that permission from the Supreme Court is required before cutting trees in forest.”

He added that the situation of the bureaucracy in Delhi is so dire today that senior officials can’t even call illegal activities “illegal” in front of LG. “When officers knew that trees were being cut legally, why did they not tell LG Saab? If it is assumed that officers misled LG Saab and trees were felled illegally, then why has LG not taken action against those officers till now? Why has chief secretary not been suspended till now for misleading LG? Truth is that trees were cut with everyone’s connivance and now officers are lying to save LG.”

The LG office did not respond to repeated queries regarding the allegations.

Bharadwaj said, “It is a matter of great shame that the officer’s affidavit contains only two to four lines that make some sense and the rest are all concocted stories. If an affidavit has reached the Supreme Court, which has descriptively explained the whole matter, then you will be surprised that it is not an affidavit of an officer, but of a contractor of DDA (Delhi Development Authority). It is the contractor who cut the trees on the orders of DDA. It is a matter of great shame for the entire bureaucracy that they are afraid of giving even a little explanation in this matter to the apex court of the country.”

The Supreme Court has been hearing the matter over tree felling in the Satbari area of the Ridge. The Ridge in Delhi is the tail end of the ancient Aravalli Hills, extending from Gujarat all through Rajasthan and Haryana before ending in Delhi. It is the “green lungs” of the city, home to a variety of flora and fauna, and plays a crucial role in cutting down the effects of pollution.