Affluent voters back change, seek strong leadership on civic issues

New Delhi Polling centre in GK-1. (HT)

Clean governance, in terms of both pollution and corruption, and infrastructure development were among key wishes for the next five years of voters in affluent colonies, a majority of whom said they were unhappy with the worsening quality of life in the Capital and were banking on leaders who are ready to take responsibility by putting people first.

Gurucharan Singh Suri, a 70-year-old retired officer from the ministry of defence who voted in Lajpat Nagar 1, said, “I am disappointed with all the parties. Not one party has any plan to tackle air, water and land pollution. Streets, landfills and drainage systems are filthy. We breathe the worst air and get bad water. I have been to many countries and seen how good the AQI is at other places. I’m hoping the elected government does something about pollution.”

Kausar Ahmed, a fashion designer by profession who resides in Vasant Kunj, had similar concerns.

“Delhi is the national capital. But why does it feel like the worst place to live? Women are not safe, streets are dark and isolated, and police don’t do much. The air quality is so bad that we fall sick every week. It’s difficult to even go out and work. I am tired of listening to endless promises. I hope, for once, at least one party does something to improve Delhi,” said the 52-year-old.

While most of the voters HT spoke to were unhappy with the governance, or lack thereof, allegedly due to rising crime and failed projects, some were hopeful that better leaders would be able to make the most of their chance.

Medhavi Sharma, a resident of Civil Lines, said that she voted for a “clean” leader and government. “Lack of responsibility and utmost lack of accountability is the main problem here. We want a leader who is not corrupt,” said the 33-year-old.

The voting experience, however, was not a perfect one.

Sunil Jain, a resident of Pamposh Enclave, who was voting at the Kautilya Govt Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in GK-1, said, “It’s one of the model booths. All GK and Pamposh Enclave people come here, yet the situation is bad. The staff was supposed to come at 6 am but they came at 6.20 am. They didn’t let election agents enter on time. All agents complained that the police and election officials conducted mock test on machines without agents.”

While in Rohini sector 5, Chander Bhan, a retired businessman was angry for being barred from the polling station for carrying a basic phone. The 82-year-old bemoaned that despite not having a camera or internet capability, he was not allowed to take his phone and had to give it to a stranger before polling.