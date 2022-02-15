After 2 yrs shut, Jamia will reopen on March 2

After being shut for nearly two years as a result of the pandemic, Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday said it will transition to offline classes for students in the final year of their undergraduate and postgraduate courses from March 15 and March 2 respectively. Students will be required to furnish an RT-PCR test to attend in-person classes and exams.

The university was shut in March 2020 amid the onset of the pandemic. While the varsity resumed classes for PhD scholars for course work, online classes in other programmes continued.

As per a written directive issued by university registrar Nazim Husain Jafri on Monday, the decision will be notified soon.

Jafri also said the university will not be able to provide residential accommodation since repair and maintenance work is currently underway at the facilities. “The university has limited seats in the boys and girls hostels and the hostel buildings are being either renovated or under maintenance. Taking into consideration the Covid-19 protocol, it is not possible or advisable to provide residential accommodation till Covid protocol exists,” said Jafri. The varsity advised the hostel provosts to monitor the renovation/maintenance work and prepare a fresh list of students for hostel allocation after renovations end.