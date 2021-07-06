After Mumbai, cases of Avascular Necrosis reported in Delhi

After three cases of Avascular Necrosis (AVN) were reportedly detected in Mumbai among patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), three separate cases have been found in Delhi's BLK Super Specialty Hospital as well.

The patients detected with Avascular Necrosis in Delhi are in the age group of 32 to 40 years and of them two are under medication, while one had to undergo surgery.

"AVN is a post-Covid sequelae. Like other post-Covid ailments, recently we are seeing Avascular Necrosis of the femoral head in the bone and joint segment. This is because of steroids used in the treatment of Covid-19. This is not an immediate effect and it might take between three months to one year to show effects of steroids in joints," Dr Ishwar Bohra of BLK Institute for Bone said.

In the backdrop of these cases, experts have warned against neglecting joint pains, especially those in the shoulder and the hip.

"Steroids soften the bone, but cartilage starts collapsing and reduces blood supply too. It is steroid-induced necrosis of bone," Dr Bohra further said, adding that the cost of operating on patients to treat AVN may range between ₹3-4 lakh.

AVN, also known as osteonecrosis, is among various fungal infections seen among patients who recovered from Covid-19, the other being mucormycosis (black fungus), candida, along with common pain, breathing difficulties, hyperlipidemia, malaise, fatigue and hypertension. In it, a lack of blood supply leads to the death of bone tissue; a broken bone or a dislocated joint can interrupt the blood flow to a section of bone.

The infection can lead to tiny breaks in the bone, eventually causing the bone to collapse.

