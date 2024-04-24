 After storm comes the calm, mercury to hit 40°C by Friday | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After storm comes the calm, mercury to hit 40°C by Friday

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2024 05:50 AM IST

IMD officials said that while the temperature on Wednesday was normal for this time of the year, the maximum could touch 40°C by Friday. They also predicted isolated spells of rain across Delhi-NCR on Friday

Delhi recorded a warm and sunny Wednesday with surface winds of 25-30kmph — a day after an intense dust storm and thunderstorms coupled with rains hit the city — recording a maximum temperature of 37.5°C ahead of an anticipated spike in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 37.5°C. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 37.5°C. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

IMD officials said that while the temperature on Wednesday was normal for this time of the year, the maximum could touch 40°C by Friday. They also predicted isolated spells of rain across Delhi-NCR on Friday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“A gradual rise in temperature is expected in the next few days, with it likely to return close to 40°C by Friday. This is largely because Delhi will see clear skies over the next two days. We may see some moisture intrusion, which, coupled with high temperature, might lead to a drizzle in isolated parts. However, this is not likely to impact temperature significantly,” an IMD official said.

Delhi logged a minimum temperature of 19°C on Wednesday, down from 22.6°C a day earlier and four degrees below normal for this time of the year.

So far, the highest temperature the Capital clocked is 39.4°C, on April 19.

This year, Delhi is yet to cross the 40°C mark, which it normally tends to do between the second and third week of April. Delhi’s maximum had crossed 40°C by this time last year, logging 40.5°C on April 15. In 2022, this happened on April 7 (40°C) and in 2021, it crossed the mark on April 13 (40.2°C), according to IMD data.

Delhi’s air quality continued to be ‘moderate’, with the air quality index (AQI) improving marginally on Wednesday, from 188 on Tuesday to 178 on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. PM 10 (particulate matter with diameter less than 10 microns), a sign of high dust concentration in the air, was the day’s prominent pollutant.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / After storm comes the calm, mercury to hit 40°C by Friday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On