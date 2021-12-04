Airline asked to explain Covid norm violation

In a first, the Delhi government has issued a show cause notice to an airline operator for failing to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines mandated by the Indian government.

The notice issued to American Airlines on Friday stated that the crew of a flight from New York failed to randomly identify its passengers for RT-PCR tests on arrival at the T3 airport in Delhi.

“...(As per Centre’s guideline) 2% of such travellers in each flight shall be identified...(and) shall be escorted by the concerned airlines/MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) to the testing area on arrival. The General Manager of the concerned airline is hereby show caused for not complying with the directions...,” read the notice issued by Piyush Arun Rohankar, SDM, Delhi Cantonment.

American Airlines officials did not respond to requests seeking comment.