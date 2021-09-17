Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Badal, Harsmirat Kaur detained in Delhi over farm stir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Lok Sabha lawmaker Harsmirat Kaur Badal were among several leaders detained by the Delhi Police amid their protests against the three farm laws in the national capital. “Leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal have been detained and are being taken to Sansad Marg Police Station,” news agency ANI cited a Delhi Police official as saying.

Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Modi and Haryana government of stopping SAD workers. “They resorted to baton charge and broke our vehicles. A peaceful protest was stopped. We've come here to give a message to PM Modi that not only Punjab but the entire country is against his government,” he said, according to ANI.

The SAD is holding a protest march in Delhi to observe a ‘Black Day' to mark a year of the enactment of the three farm laws with the police sealing the borders of the national capital. SAD general secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra said on Thursday that the party will hold a protest march from Gurudwara Rakabganj to Parliament in Delhi and will demand repealing of the three farm laws. However, the Delhi Police issued a notice to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema stating that the protest march will not be allowed in the national capital in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“A number of farmers have died and many are still sitting at the state borders but this government (Centre) is indifferent. We will continue our fight until the three farm laws are repealed,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Harsimrat Badal, who resigned as a minister in the Union cabinet over the issue of farm laws, tweeted earlier, condemning the Delhi Police for stopping protesters from entering the city. "Strongly condemn Delhi police for sealing entry points to national capital & detaining Akali Dal workers reaching Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib. Receiving phone calls & videos telling how Police trying to foil protest march to Parl against 3 Farm Laws. It's an undeclared emergency," she posted on Twitter.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks over the three farm laws but the impasse remains. Farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the farm laws.

(With agency inputs)