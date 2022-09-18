Amanatullah's aide in net after cash, guns recovered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested an associate of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan under the Arms Act, 1959 after a pistol and some ammunition, ₹12 lakh in cash and a bank note counting machine were recovered from his residence.

The seizure was made by anti-corruption branch (ACB) officials, who then informed the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Esha Pandey said the man has been identified as Hamid Ali (54), a resident of Jamia Nagar.

ACB officials said Ali reportedly handles Khan’s finances and calls himself the legislator’s bagman.

The ACB on Friday had arrested Khan, the chairperson of the Delhi Waqf Board, in connection with alleged irregularities at the Waqf. The ACB had also raided four locations, from where around ₹24 lakh in cash had been recovered, along with two unlicensed weapons, cartridges and ammunition from the residence of two of his associates, including Ali.

The second associate from whom a pistol and a further ₹12 lakh in cash were recovered, is absconding, police said.

“...Three FIRs were registered. One was against Hamid Ali, a close aide of the MLA. One illegal weapon and some live cartridges were recovered from his house. He was held in this case,” Pandey said.

According to an officer, documents pertaining to 34 flats in Nainital and six cheque books showing transactions between Khan and Ali have been recovered from the latter’s residence.

Ali in his disclosure statement has allegedly stated that the pistol and cash recovered from his house were given to him by Khan, who allegedly told him that he’ll inform him how and where to use them.

The ACB is likely to seek Ali’s custody from local police and hold a joint interrogation with Khan.

Police said a second case was registered against Kaushar Imam Siddique. “A country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his place,” they said.

ACB officials have recovered a diary from the two that mentions cash transactions involving the Okhla legislator. The ACB’s investigating officer submitted this diary to the court on Saturday.

An officer said three diaries have been recovered from Siddique’s residence showing transactions running into crores. “Documents of around 10 properties in Telangana have been recovered,” the officer said.

The police have also filed a third FIR against Khan’s relatives and others for allegedly attacking ACB officers during the raid. No person has been arrested in connection with this FIR.

Earlier on Saturday, Khan, while being taken to court, said, “I am the MLA of the region. I know every person but that does not mean they are my partners. Police are framing me.” He added, “I have no relation with these people [the two co-accused]”.