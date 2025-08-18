Amit Shah to issue special postal stamp to commemorate Vithalbhai Patel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to release a special postal stamp at the upcoming All India Speakers’ Conference to commemorate the centenary of freedom fighter Vithalbhai Patel, assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI Grab)

The conference is being organised by the Delhi Assembly and will be held on August 24 and 25. Patel was also the first elected Indian speaker of the central legislative assembly in 1925.

“Honouring our parliamentary pioneers is not just about remembering history, but also about drawing inspiration for the future. In this spirit, this stamp is being released as a centenary tribute to Vithalbhai Patel. Issued by the Ministry of Communications in collaboration with India Post, this special stamp will honour the distinguished parliamentary legacy and monumental contributions of Vithalbhai Patel,” Gupta said.

The theme of the speakers’ conference will be “Virasat se Vikas ki Ore” (From heritage to development) and Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia will also join the event.

Speaker Gupta said that earlier, on September 27, 1973, a commemorative postal stamp had been released on Patel’s birth centenary.

“The release of this stamp will form an integral part of the All India Speakers’ Conference 2025, which will bring together speakers, deputy speakers, chairpersons and deputy chairpersons from legislative assemblies and councils across the country. The conference will deliberate on important issues such as constitutional foundations, the growth of democratic institutions, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence in parliamentary functioning,” Gupta said.