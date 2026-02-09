Two men were arrested for extorting ₹40 lakh from a 60-year-old woman in over three months in a digital arrest case, police said on Sunday. The accused operated a bank account linked to over 190 cyberfraud complaints, totalling around ₹100 crore in cheated funds. Arrest of 2 men leads to bank account with ₹100 crore fraud complaints

The woman, a resident of central Delhi, lives with her husband and son, an engineer at a private firm. On October 15 last year, the accused, posing as a senior police officer from Mumbai, called her and threatened to arrest both her and her husband in connection with fraud and other cases.

The accused were identified as Anish Singh and Mani Singh, who revealed they were operating eight bank accounts to receive funds.

DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said, “The accused targeted the complainant, a homemaker, by using her Aadhaar credentials. Later, a female officer took over the call and showed fake FIRs and arrest warrants against the woman. The woman was told not to disclose details about the call with anyone.”

DCP added that over a three-month period, she was coerced into handing over her life savings under the false pretext of a criminal investigation. After each payment, she was instructed to delete all digital records of the transactions. The fraudsters repeatedly warned her that police officers were stationed outside her residence and claimed that any attempt to report the matter would result in her immediate arrest.

Police said the woman transferred ₹40 lakh in multiple transactions. Despite this, the accused continued to remain in contact with her to cheat her further. The woman eventually informed her family on December 12, following which they approached the Crime Branch.

Investigators said the police team reconstructed the sequence of events and gained access to bank accounts and UPI IDs linked to shell entities across multiple states.

“A bank account in the name of Vrindakart Skyline Shoppers Private Limited, registered at New Mahavir Nagar, was identified. Both the accused were joint directors of the company. As per NCRP data, 190 cyber fraud complaints involving over ₹100 crore have been reported against the account,” the DCP said.

The DCP added that the accused were using fake SIM cards and forged documents to evade arrest.