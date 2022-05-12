As Delhi swelters, IMD warns heatwave may worsen further
Most of the city got hotter by a degree or two on Thursday, with the mercury crossing 45 degrees Celsius (°C) in north-west Delhi’s Mungeshpur, even as the weather office predicted that temperatures will continue to climb on Friday, warning that heatwave conditions were likely to take hold of the Capital once again.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, clocked a maximum temperature of 42.5°C on Thursday — three degrees above normal, even as Mungeshpur sizzled at 45.4°C.
Najafgarh, in south-west Delhi, was the second-hottest spot in the city, with a maximum temperature of 44.7°C.
Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heatwave conditions are likely to be declared over the Capital, with a ‘yellow’ alert in place for Friday and Saturday. The maximum temperature on these two days will range between 44°C and 46°C at most stations.
An ‘orange’ alert — warning of severe heatwave conditions — is in place for Sunday, when the maximum could jump to between 45°C and 47°C in places, IMD said.
Meanwhile, officials said the mercury shot up across the city by three to four degrees as the impact of Cyclone Asani waned from Tuesday evening, when it stopped bringing moisture-laden easterly winds to the Capital.
On Tuesday, Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 39.5°C. It got hotter on Wednesday, at 41.4°C, then 42.5°C on Thursday, with IMD forecasting a high of around 44°C at Safdarjung on Friday.
The IMD issues a yellow alert to warn the public of a weather phenomenon in place, while it is upgraded to an orange alert, if preventive action is required. A heatwave is declared over the plains if the maximum temperature is 40.0°C or higher and 4.5 degrees above normal, with this criterion being satisfied over two consecutive days.
“Heatwave conditions are likely to be declared over Delhi on Friday, when the maximum could cross the 46°C mark in some parts. This is the first heatwave spell of May so far, which has largely been helped by western disturbances,” said a met official, stating Sunday is likely to be the warmest, when Safdarjung could touch 45°C and other parts to be even higher.
Data from IMD’s 11 weather stations showed the maximum was over 41.0 degrees at all 11 locations, with Mayur Vihar (41.1) recording the lowest maximum. After Mungeshpur (45.4), it was Najafgarh (44.7), Jafarpur and Pitampura (44.0), while the Sports Complex station (Akshardham) and Ayanagar both recorded a high of 43.5 degrees.
So far, the highest maximum temperature recorded this year at Safdarjung has been 43.5°C, recorded on three consecutive days – April 28, 29 and 30. It was also Delhi’s hottest April day in the last 12 years, since April 18, 2010, when the temperature was 43.7°C.
The highest maximum recorded at any station this year was 47.1°C, at the Sports Complex station in Akshardham on April 30.
Met records show that the mercury has hit, or crossed, 45°C at Safdarjung twice in the past four years.
While last year, the highest maximum in May at Safdarjung was just 41.6°C (May 5), it was 46°C degrees in 2020 (May 27).
In 2019, the highest maximum temperature in May at Safdarjung was 44.7°C (May 31), while it was 45°C in May, 2018 (May 27).
The all-time record for May is 47.2°C, recorded on May 29, 1944.
Controversy erupts over Akbaruddin Owaisi’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb
In what may kick up a fresh storm, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the controversial leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) paid his respects at the tomb of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Khuldabad near Aurangabad on Thursday. Both the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have cried foul at his visit to the tomb.
Motorists applaud HSP’s ‘traffic diversion’ plans on Pune-Mumbai expressway
Within a few minutes of the accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway (e-way) on Monday wherein a gas tanker toppled near the Khopoli exit point and went on to dash two cars in the opposite lane, the e-way was cleared and traffic began moving again. The reason for this sea change has been the effective 'traffic diversion plans' made by the highway safety patrol team using which, traffic is smoothly diverted to other routes.
Will fight RS polls as an independent candidate: Sambhaji Raje Bhosale
Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Maratha leader Sambhaji Raje Bhosale said that Bhosale will contest the election to the Upper House as an independent candidate and not align with any political party. Six RS seats from the state will fall vacant in July. Bhosale entered the RS in 2016 from the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and contested the Upper House polls on the Nationalist Congress Party ticket in 2009.
Forest dept stops development work at Taljai hill in Pune
Pune: The forest department has accepted the demand from Sahakarnagar residents to immediately stop cement work at Taljai hill. A release in this regard was issued by the department on Thursday, a day after residents met officials and put forth their demands. Residents had planned a “Taljai Bachao Abhiyan” from May 15. Earlier last year, residents staged protests, forcing the Pune Municipal Corporation to put on hold proposed development plan on the hill.
Azam takes centrestage in Uttar Pradesh politics
Lucknow: Azam Khan, a senior Samajwadi Party leader who has been in incarceration for over two years in Sitapur jail on various charges, has turned into a rallying point for the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh. The latest to join the race is the Bahujan Samaj Party. BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday came out in support of Khan, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party government over continued incarceration of Khan.
