Ashram flyover extension to be opened by February end: Sisodia

The ongoing work to extend the Ashram flyover up to DND Flyway has been completed to a large extent, and it will be opened for traffic by month-end, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday after inspecting the site.

Earlier, the Public Works Department (PWD) had set a deadline of February 15 to finish work on the infrastructure project that triggered major traffic snarls at Ashram Chowk, Delhi’s busiest intersection, with ripple effect being felt across south and south-east Delhi.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, when he inspected the site on the much-delayed project on August 27, 2022, announced that the flyover extension work will be completed by November. The deputy CM on Thursday said, “It was a herculean task to build a flyover in the middle of such a busy road but the PWD engineers undertook the challenge.”

He added: “This entire Ashram road stretch had been facing severe traffic problems. However, after the flyover is extended, passengers will be rid of congestion. It was a difficult task to build a flyover in the middle of traffic but our engineers overcame all such difficulties. The flyover extension will be opened by this month.”

The flyover was shut for traffic on January 1 for 45 days for construction work that will link it to a new overpass being built 50 metres away. During a spot check last week, HT found massive snarls between Lajpat Nagar and Ashram Chowk, and heavy traffic from Noida and Sarai Kale Khan on the other carriageway.

A senior PWD official said, “More than 95% of the construction work is finished.”