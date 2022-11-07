At 33 degrees, Delhi records highest temperature for November since 2008

Delhi on Monday recorded its maximum temperature for November at 33 degrees Celsius - the highest since 2008.

Thirteen years ago, the temperature in Delhi had touched 33.5 degrees Celsius during the month.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Najafgarh observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius, while Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded temperatures of 34.6 degrees Celsius and 34.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, respectively. The Palam observatory recorded a temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 38 per cent and 96 per cent during the day, the IMD said.

While the maximum temperature was recorded four notches above the season's average, the minimum temperature stood three notches above the season's average at 17 degrees Celsius.

The capital also witnessed some improvement in air quality - a jump from the ‘severe’ category to the ‘very poor’ category. On Monday morning, the national capital's AQI stood at 352.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

With the slight improvement, Delhi's primary schools are set to reopen on Wednesday. The schools were closed last week amid worsening air quality.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said primary schools will reopen from November 9 and the order asking 50 percent of the government staff to work from home is being revoked. Along with this, the curbs on outdoor activities for secondary school students will also be lifted.

