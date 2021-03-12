At 35.2°C, Delhi sees warmest day of the season
The maximum temperature in Delhi touched 35.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, highest for the season so far, India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings showed.
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “This rise in temperature was a result of an active western disturbance that was passing over northwest India. Usually, during a WD, the temperature tends to rise.”
On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 35.2 degrees Celsius. This was six degrees above the season’s normal.
The minimum temperature was 17.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above what is considered normal for the season.
IMD forecast said that on Saturday and Sunday, the maximum temperature will see a slight decline. However, it will start rising again from Monday.
The mercury is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius for the next three to four days, it said.
The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the “poor” category on Thursday. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 242, according to realtime data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”, while an AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus” category.
