At AQI of 177, Delhi records best air quality since Oct 15

Updated on Dec 13, 2022 09:17 PM IST

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of the city stood at 177, improving from 218 on Monday. The AQI was 186 on October 15.

Winds gusting up to 16 kilometres per hour gave Delhi its best air quality since October 15 on Tuesday.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of the city stood at 177, improving from 218 on Monday. The AQI was 186 on October 15.

This is also the first time since December 14, 2020 that the capital recorded a "moderate" air quality day in December.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has directed agencies to strictly implement curbs under stage 3 (AQI severe) and stage 4 (severe plus) of the Graded Response Action Plan whenever ordered by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

The CAQM had on December 3 directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to implement curbs under the stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on the non-essential construction work with the air pollution in the city spiralling to severe levels.

The restrictions were revoked on December 8 after the air pollution ameliorated.

