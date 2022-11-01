At least 2 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi’s Narela

At least two people were killed and 10 injured when a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Tuesday morning, police said.

Two to three people were feared trapped inside the factory. The rescue teams of the Delhi Fire Services have been carrying out the firefighting and rescue operation, police said, and added the exact reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said their control room received a call at 9.35am regarding the fire and 10 fire tenders were rushed. “Two to three people were rescued while as many are feared to be trapped inside,” said Garg.

Deputy police commissioner (outer-north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the fire broke out in slippers manufacturing factory on the second floor of a building. “Two persons aged between 30 and 35 are dead. A few injured have been shifted to a hospital. All are stable and have minor injuries. We are trying to identify the dead persons.”