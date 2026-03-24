Audit of govt universities in Delhi flags performance gaps from 2018-2023

New Delhi: A performance audit report on the functioning of universities under the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Monday flagged multiple irregularities across academic, administrative and financial domains, pointing to systemic gaps in planning, staffing, infrastructure and governance between 2018 and 2023. Photo for representation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The audit, covering Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi Technological University (DTU) and Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), found that neither the Department of Higher Education (DHE) nor the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) had framed comprehensive policies aligned with their stated vision.

“Thus, there was an absence of systematic and well-defined policies to promote higher and technical education in Delhi,” the report noted.

Delays in regulatory mechanisms were also highlighted. Policy guidelines remained unrevised from 2018-19 to 2022-23, while the Admission Regulatory Committee was constituted after a 16-year delay in April 2023. The audit further observed that none of the sampled universities had adequate short- or medium-term planning frameworks.

Accreditation lapses were significant, with institutions operating for years without mandatory NAAC/NBA accreditation. Infrastructure shortages were also recorded, including classroom deficits of 26% at GGSIPU’s Dwarka campus, 41% at DTU’s Rohini campus and 59% at DPSRU.

The audit flagged acute staff shortages, with teaching vacancies ranging from 21.77% to 60% across universities. Recruitment delays were noted, with processes extending up to 16 months against a prescribed six months.

Academic issues included outdated curricula and delays in result declaration. At GGSIPU, 54% of results were delayed during 2018-22, with some delays extending up to eight months. Financial irregularities were also observed, including non-utilisation of funds under centrally sponsored schemes, delays in scholarship disbursal and improper utilisation of funds. The report also cited under-utilisation of student intake capacity and lapses in internal quality assurance mechanisms.

The audit recommended formulating comprehensive policies, time-bound recruitment, regular curriculum updates, strengthening accreditation processes and improved financial oversight.