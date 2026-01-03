A 45-year-old woman was arrested along with an accomplice for allegedly orchestrating with the kidnapping of her four-day-old nephew from a government hospital in Rohini, investigators aware of the case said on Friday. Aunt, friend held for kidnapping 4-day-old

The accomplice in the kidnapping, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken into custody, and the infant was safely recovered.

The incident at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital came to light on Wednesday when a woman informed the North Rohini police station that her four-day-old son was kidnapped, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajiv Ranjan.

The child’s mother reported that her maternal aunt had introduced another woman as a hospital staff member who would help with the baby’s vaccination. The suspect then took the infant under the pretense of weighing him and fled. “The woman took the infant for weighing but ran away from the hospital with him. Station house officer Amit Kumar and other personnel confirmed the mother’s statement through CCTV footage. They suspected the aunt’s role. Upon interrogation, the aunt confessed to planning the kidnapping and revealed her associate’s identity,” DCP Ranjan said.

Police then arrested the female accomplice, who revealed she had left the baby at the aunt’s house in Sagarpur. Police raided the location and rescued the infant unharmed. Both women are in custody, and a case has been registered.