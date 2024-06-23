Bangladeshi national held by IGI police for forging ID documents

A 32-year-old Bangladeshi national, who illegally entered India 13 years ago, was arrested by the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport unit of Delhi Police on June 19 over allegedly deceiving authorities, and forging government identity documents, officers said on Saturday. The perpetrator is also accused of forging Indian identity documents for Bangladeshi nationals and facilitating their travel abroad. (File Photo)

The accused was identified as Rezaul Khan alias Rizaul Karim, who had been living in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, said officers. Karim is also accused of forging Indian identity documents for Bangladeshi nationals and facilitating their travel abroad.

The arrest on June 19 came after three Bangladeshi nationals were caught at the airport with fake Indian passports and citizenship documents while trying to board a flight to Bangkok. The passengers included Mohammad Mehdi Hasan, 25, Mohammad Mohedul Mir, 33, and a 16-year-old boy. According to deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport) Usha Rangnani, they held forged Indian passports under false names and ages.

“As they cheated Indian immigration, a case of impersonation, cheating and forgery was registered at the IGI Airport police station and the two adults were arrested. The minor was taken into protective custody. The investigation revealed that Mir is Karim’s brother, and they intended to seek jobs in Bangkok due to insufficient earnings in Bangladesh as labourers,” said Rangnani.

During the interrogation, Mir disclosed that his brother, Karim, illegally entered India in 2011 and started working in Noida after procuring a fake Indian identity in his name through some agents, said officers aware of the case. Later, Karim joined them and began forging Indian IDs for his clients from Bangladesh and arranged Indian passports from them, they added. According to the officer, Mir entered India illegally in 2019 with his brother’s help, following which, he received his forged Aadhaar card from Noida and his passport from Ghaziabad. Using the same passport, Mir had travelled to Kuwait in 2020 and worked there for some months before returning to Bangladesh and then eventually to India. The two other Bangladeshi nationals paid ₹1 lakh each for the forged documents.

“With further probe police tracked Karim to Noida, where he was arrested on Wednesday. He admitted to being part of a syndicate that creates fake Indian IDs such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, and passports for those seeking to go abroad. Additionally, Karim disclosed that he often visited Bangladesh to recruit clients. He and his associates were cheating people for quick and easy money,” DCP Rangnani said. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the racket, she added.