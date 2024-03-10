 Bank manager who duped Bali woman of ₹16 crore arrested | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Bank manager who duped Bali woman of 16 crore arrested

Bank manager who duped Bali woman of 16 crore arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2024 05:36 AM IST

The woman had alleged that the manager along with other bank officials had siphoned off her money and diverted the funds into different accounts without her permission

Days after a 49-year-old woman from Bali accused a private bank of siphoning off more than 16 crore from her savings accounts, the Delhi Police said they had arrested the manager of the bank’s Gurugram branch.

Delhi Police arrested the manager of the bank’s Gurugram branch. (Representational Image)
Delhi Police arrested the manager of the bank’s Gurugram branch. (Representational Image)

The woman, who has been living in Bali with her husband for years, had alleged that the manager along with other bank officials had siphoned off her money and diverted the funds into different accounts without her permission. She and her husband had put all their savings into two accounts of the bank.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was lodged on February 26. They police investigated the case and found the accused, Varun Vashisht, had “induced” the woman to make huge investments in fixed deposits. DCP (economics offences wing) Vikram K Porwal said, “Vashisht misappropriated the funds using his power as a branch manager.”

“He illegally transferred the money into different accounts using forged instruments and also by misusing her debit card details. We found he was working in connivance with other bank officials. From the period 2019-23, the victim had put more than 13 crore in the two accounts. A majority of the funds were in the FDs,” added DCP Porwal.

Investigation also revealed that a major part of the offence was committed at the Vikaspuri branch of the bank.

“He created 12 fake fixed deposit accounts in her name through forgery and misappropriated her money with the help of his accomplice,” said a police officer.

Vashist, a resident of Dwarka, was arrested in March and has been in police custody since. Investigators said they have records from the bank which show the funds were “diverted” to more than 40 beneficiaries.

According to the police, the role of other employees at the bank is also being checked. Vashist is a Delhi University graduate who later pursued his MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Qutub Institutional Area, Delhi with specialisation in International Trade and Finance in session 2012.

DCP Porwal said he had worked with multiple renowned banks as manager and branch manager. The bank has removed him from his job.

The police seized his Hyundai Verna car, 40 bank accounts, 10 bank credit and debit cards, 12 forged documents and a laptop.

Another officer said Vashist took advantage that the woman and her husband were abroad and didn’t check their accounts very often. “He convinced the couple to invest in FDs but didn’t open all the FDs. Instead, he gave her some forged documents. He kept the complainant in the dark and started misappropriation of the invested amounts through forgery. In January this year, the woman found she had only 50 lakh left in her account,” the officer said.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On