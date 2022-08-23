Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud to hear Centre, Delhi tussle over services
Three months after the power tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government on the control of bureaucrats in the national capital was referred to a Constitution bench, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said on Monday that justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will head the new bench that will hear the matter.
The case was mentioned before the CJI by advocate Shadan Farasat on behalf of the Delhi government, pointing out that there has been no hearing since May 6, when the issue was referred by a three-judge bench to a constitution bench.
To this, CJI Ramana told Farasat that the new five-judge bench has been constituted by him through an administrative order and that justice Chandrachud was going to lead that bench. The identities of the other judges on this bench isn’t known.
In May, the three-judge bench headed by the CJI clarified that the Constitution bench shall adjudicate the limited issue relating to services in Delhi and that no other substantial issue on interpretation of Article 239AA shall be adjudicated afresh. Article 239AA delineates the legislative and executive powers of the Delhi government while clarifying that three subjects land, police and public order -- shall remain under the exclusive domain of the Centre in the capital.
Before the three-judge bench, the Centre pressed for a fresh adjudication by a constitution bench to set the boundaries of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi in so far as it relates to transfer and appointment of bureaucrats in the capital.
According to the Centre’s submissions, there can be more than the three subjects specifically mentioned under sub-section 3 of Article 239AA on which the Delhi government is restricted from passing a law, and that this aspect should be clarified by another five-judge bench.
The Delhi government opposed the Centre’s views, seeking a quick decision on whether or not it has the executive power to transfer and appoint bureaucrats in the capital.
A constitution bench in July 2018 held that the executive power of the Union government in respect of NCT of Delhi is confined to land, police and public order under subsection 3 of Article 239AA.
However, solicitor general Tushar Mehta and additional solicitor general Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Union government, made the fine point during the proceedings in April that the 2018 judgment has not specifically held that the Delhi government is empowered to make laws on all subjects other than land, police, and public order.
At that point, advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, this submission. The 2018 verdict by the constitution bench is unequivocal in demarcating the powers of the Delhi government and that the submissions by the Centre are aimed at eroding the federal structure, he argued.
Accepting the Centre’s submissions would render the Delhi legislative assembly meaningless, Singhvi said.
African swine fever: Rohtak declared controlled area for movement of swine species
After three pigs died of African swine fever at the Kalanaur area in Rohtak in the first week of August, the Haryana government has declared Rohtak district as “controlled area” for the restriction of movement of swine species within or outside the district and bordering states to prevent, control and contain the African swine fever.
Teachers’ transfer policy, rationalisation of government schools: Villagers, students protest across Haryana
Opposing the Haryana education department's move to rationalise government schools and teachers' transfer policy, scores of villagers accompanied by students locked the main gate of government schools and raised slogans against the BJP-JJP government in many villages of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar, Rewari, Fatehabad and other parts of the state on Monday. Recently, the government has decided to merge a total of 105 government schools across the state due to low enrolment.
Bains appears before Patiala court in defamation case
Lok Insaaf Party president and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Monday appeared before a court here in a defamation case filed by former Minister Brahm Mohindra against Bains. The defamation case was filed by Mohindra against Bains on August 1, 2018. After recording Mohindra's statement, the court of judicial magistrate had issued summons to Bains. Bains also claimed that Mohindra owned a pharmaceutical company. Mohindra had denied the charges.
Lumpy skin disease infects 31k cattle in Haryana, milk production falls
As per reports from the state animal husbandry department, around 31,000 animals have been infected so far while 215 have died. Those producing milk are infected by the LSD virus affecting the yield and quality of milk. Dairy farmers and milk vendors said there is around 30 per cent decline in milk production in the last month and this led to a rise in the prices of unpacked milk and milk products.
Ferozepur ex-DIG under VB lens in ₹ 10 lakh Tarn Taran bribe case
The Punjab vigilance bureau is also probing the role of IPS officer and Ferozepur ex-DIG Inderbir Singh among others for allegedly taking ₹10 lakh bribe from a drug supplier for not naming Inderbir in a case registered under the NDPS Act by the Bhikhiwind police in Tarn Taran district. On July 6, DSP Lakhbir Singh, then posted at Faridkot, was arrested by the police in this case.
