Bid to upskill: Delhi govt to map jail inmates’ educational qualifications
NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will survey the educational qualifications and interests of nearly 20,000 inmates currently lodged in Delhi’s jails, officials said on Thursday. The government wants to identify inmates interested in studies and upskilling so it can provide them with further education and vocational skill training and help them become employable upon release, they added.
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the upskilling project with director-general (prisons) Sandeep Goel, secretary, education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the education department. Delhi government teachers who work with jail inmates also joined the meeting.
“The AAP government believes that right education is the only way to set the right mindset among people and help them lead a better and meaningful life. That there are nearly 20,000 inmates in jails. We now need to understand their educational background and their interest in future education or skilling,” Sisodia said.
Sisodia said as part of the project, Delhi government teachers will talk to the inmates to understand their educational background and skilling needs, and, accordingly design new programmes for them.
He added the study will also help the government understand gaps in the education system.
A Delhi government official said skill training is likely to take place inside the three jail complexes. “Delhi has 16 jails across the three complexes – Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini. Training and upskilling exercises are an ongoing process in the jails--especially Jail No. 2 of Tihar and Jail No. 14 of Mandoli, which are meant for convicts only. The inmates are regularly trained in various skillsets, including bakery, handloom, carpentry, the use of powerlooms, the extraction of mustard oil, assembly of LED bulbs, and others. But besides these traditional skills, the government wants to provide them with modern skills according to market demand, so that they are better equipped to cope up in the modern world,” said an official.
The official said both undertrials as well as convicts are part of the education programme that is already being run in the prison complexes, and they are currently pursuing degrees and post-graduation courses through the distance mode.
-
Delhi LG directs Rohini forensic lab to procure 4 more vans
Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday ordered the forensic science laboratory to work with Delhi Police and clear pending cases, officials said. Saxena visited the state government-run FSL in Rohini and asked officials to procure four more FSL vans in addition to the existing two. The LG's visit comes in the backdrop of a review meeting of the FSL's works on June 22 during which he noted that there were 20,000 cases pending at the laboratory.
-
2 bulletproof vehicles, 38 armed cops guarded Lawrence Bishnoi during Punjab move: Cops
New Delhi: At least two bullet proof vehicles, 10 cars and 54 police personnel, including 38 armed guards, protect key accused in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, while transporting him to courts in Punjab from the Mandoli jail in Delhi, according to documents the Punjab Police submitted to a Delhi court last week. HT has seen a copy of the documents. The police also arrested two gunmen involved in the crime.
-
Gujarat BJP team found no faults in Delhi govt-run schools, hospitals: Manish Sisodia
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656612579143
-
One held, 2 juveniles apprehended for shooting at jail official’s home in Delhi
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man from western Uttar Pradesh was arrested and hBaliyan and his juvenile associate'stwo juvenile associates apprehended by the special cell of the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi's Holambi Khurd village near Bawana on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Three bullets were fired – two by the alleged accused and the third by the police team. However, nobody was hurt in the gunfight, police said.
-
12 prisoners, 7 officers hurt during clashes at Delhi’s Tihar jail
New Delhi: Prisoners in Tihar jail clashed with the guards on Wednesday afternoon, injuring several of them during a search conducted by prison officers, officials aware of the incident said on Thursday. At least 12 prisoners were injured and rushed to the jail's dispensary, and four of them were referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital for further treatment. Sevenprison guards also suffered injuries during the incident, officials added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics